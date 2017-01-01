|
EL LATINO is a weekly Spanish newspaper serving the Hispanic/Latino community in Central Arkansas. EL LATINO was founded in March 2001, with the mission to educate, assist, and inform the Spanish speaking people of Central Arkansas that could not otherwise understand information released only in English. The newspaper covers the economy, labor, education, immigration, sports, local community and social events, and conducts interviews with Hispanic/Latino residents.
The EL LATINO Website offers daily local, national and international (focused mainly on Mexico and Latin America) news updated every 15 minutes by the EFE Spanish Language News Agency.
EL LATINO also broadcasts in Spanish monthly on the Arkansas Education Television Network (AETN) TV and daily on radio KABF 88.3 FM.
